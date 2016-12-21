UK interested to invest in Bangladesh

British Prime Minister`s Trade Envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali said the United Kingdom (UK) is interested to invest in big projects of Bangladesh.

She said, “UK traders are interested to invest in Bangladesh. An investment of TK 60,000 crore has already been made for a rail link project. Hope the UK will invest in big projects of Bangladesh.”

The UK Trade Envoy said this while talking to journalists after a meeting with Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed at the secretariat on Wednesday.

“As we look forward to a new life called Brexit we need to make sure that relationship remains strong with countries like Bangladesh,” she said.

The Bangladeshi born British Member of Parliament (MP), however, said two years would be needed to complete the Brexit. “So, there would be renegotiation regarding bilateral relations and trade.”

“We are working together to remove investment and trade barrier,” she added.

“I am really delighted to make my government to continue cooperation with Bangladesh in tackling poverty and climate change,” she said.

Tofail Ahmed in the meeting hoped that Brexit will cause no harm to us rather UK-Bangladesh trade will be boosted more.

Citing that over 200 organisations of UK is doing business in the country, Tofail Ahmed said Bangladesh is developing 100 special economic zones (SEZs) and if UK wants to invest here, the government would provide all types of cooperation.

He told the British trade envoy that investment in Bangladesh is legally protected and the foreign investor could bring the money to their country with profit.

Senior Commerce Secretary Hedayetullah Al Mamoon and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Alison Blake were, among others, present at the meeting.