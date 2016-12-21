WB to provide $36 cr for developing naval routes

The World Bank (WB) will provide $ 36 crore for the development of river routes and navigability in Bangladesh for the safe movement.

Communication Officer of the WB`s Dhaka office Mehrin Ahmed Mahbub confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

Mehrin Ahmed Mahbub said that the World Bank approved the allotment in its meeting on June.

A new general cargo terminal will be constructed under the project. Besides, Sadar Ghat, Narayanganj, Chandpur, Barisal passenger terminals and 14 other Ghats will be repaired.

Following the matter, Qimiao Fan, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal said that Bangladesh can expand inter-regional trade through the development of road-rail-river routes.

“Bangladesh has a large river network and the country`s economy might be boosted if the river routs become strong,” he added.