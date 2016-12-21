Labour unrest: BGB deployed at Ashulia

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed at Ashulia, the Dhaka`s outskirts, over the unrest demanding wage increment of readymade garment workers.

BGB members have been seen patrolling in important areas of the industrial hub since 10:00am on Wednesday.

Major Md Fazlul Karim, additional director of BGB-48, confirmed the news.

He said, “15 platoons of BGB have been deployed in the area on Wednesday morning to avert any unexpected incident. BGB members will patrol in the industrial area until the situation become calm.”