Work together for country`s development: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to work together to take the country ahead.

The Premier came up with the call while addressing the daylong conference titled “New Economic Thinking: Bangladesh 2030 and Beyond” organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at a city hotel on Wednesday noon.

Describing private sector as the `driving force` of economy, she assured of continuing the government`s support for further flourishing the private sector.

The prime minister said her government has constituted the Private Sector Development Policy Coordination Committee for developing private sector, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) for consolidating industrialization.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been implementing massive programmes to attract foreign investment.

The premier said a high-tech park on 355 acres of land is being constructed at Kaliakoir with a target of employing 10 lakh people in the IT sector by 2021 and exporting goods of 5 billion dollars a year.