It is time to untie: Ershad

“I haven`t got justice from anybody. Everybody wants to tie my legs. Now it is time to untie them,” says Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Hussein Muhammad Ershad.

The former president came up with the remarks while speaking at a programme at Supreme Court Bar Auditorium on Wednesday.

He said, “I left the power 26 years ago. I have been floating in the sea of sorrows since leaving the power. Yet I am trying to find out the shore of it. It is high time to remove all the sorrows.”

Mentioning a graft case against him, Ershad also said, “I spend every moment in anxiety. All wants to tie Ershad on his legs. This rope must be untied.”

He said a strong Jatiya Party can get him rid out of the miseries.