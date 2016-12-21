Kareena, Saif blessed with baby boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are finally parents. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital.

Both the mother and the baby are said to be doing fine. In a statement, Kareena and Saif confirmed the news and revealed that they have named their baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Within minutes of the statement, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was trending on Twitter.

Confirming the news, Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor, spoke to indianexpress.com, “We are very happy. The baby is fine and so is Kareena. All of us are absolutely delighted.” According to sources, the entire Khan and Kapoor families were with Kareena moments before she was wheeled in for delivery.

In a statement, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena said that they have named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena,” the statement read.

This is Kareena and Saif’s first child together. Saif has two children – Sara and Ibrahim – from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Speaking about Kareena’s pregnancy, Saif had said earlier, “I think it’s also a great expression of my relationship with Kareena. To have a child now completes us. There is something about a baby that is kind of half of mine and half of hers, so, it’s a nice feeling.”

Earlier, there were reports that Kareena and Saif were planning to call their baby Saifeena. The rumours started after Kareena had mentioned it in a lighter vein in a show, “He finds it really funny. He says we’ll name our child Saifeena.” Saif had to issue a statement to end the rumours.

Kareena carried her pregnancy very well and turned out to be an inspiration for all mommies-to-be. The actor was seen out and about and fulfilling her professional commitments. We saw her posing for magazine covers, she walked the ramp, did photo shoots and all that any actor does in her life on a usual basis. Thus every now and then, we called Kareen just unstoppable.

Source: Agencies