SUST closed sine die

Sylhet: Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) of Sylhet has been closed for indefinite time over the incident of chase and counter-chase between two rival groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and recovering arms from halls.

The announcement was made though a notice signed by Sust register Isfaqul Hossain.

All classes and exams will be held until further announcment, the notice read.

Meanwhile, the students of three residential halls were asked to leave on Wednesday morning, confirmed Sust acting proctor Naser Ibn Afzal.

According to sources, two rival groups of BCL-Sust unit locked into chase and counter-chase on Tuesday evening. Later, police recovered several lethal weapons, hand-bombs and bullets conducting drives at Shah Poran, Bangabandhu and Syed Mujtaba Ali halls in the night.

Later, the university authority came up with the decision of shutting down the university.