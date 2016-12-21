IS claims German attack responsibility

International Desk: Nearly 24 hours after Germany’s deadliest terror attack in decades, police said they had been holding the wrong man as their only suspect, reviving fears of more violence and escalating the hunt for at least one perpetrator at large.

Amid the uncertainty over who plowed a truck through a crowded Christmas market, the attack that left 12 people dead and 14 people still in critical condition posed new challenges for Chancellor Angela Merkel. She and her government moved to confront the attack’s political impact given the unease over her immigration policy, both within her coalition and among voters.

The police said a lack of forensic links to the crime scene helped clear their initial suspect, a Pakistani who arrived in Germany a year ago.

The violence in the center of the capital also raised new questions about Germany’s light security posture amid an upsurge of terror in Europe that has largely spared the country until this week. Despite warnings about the possibility of an attack on one of Germany’s signature Christmas fairs, there were no barriers and no more than five police at the Berlin site when the truck slammed into market stalls and visitors. “We had some officers there to keep an eye on the market,” a police spokesman said. “We now see it wasn’t enough.”

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Investigators had released no information by Tuesday evening on any other suspects being sought in the attack.

“We don’t want to live paralyzed by fear of evil,” said Ms. Merkel, who received condolence calls from President Barack Obama and leaders across Europe. Authorities called for Christmas markets in Berlin to close but urged that those outside the capital stay open.

