Another boy pumped air thru` rectum to death in N`ganj

Another teenage boy was allegedly killed by pumping air into his body through rectum in a spinning mill at Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Yeamin, 14, son of Shahjahan Mia.

Following the incident, police held another worker named Raihan alias Ridoy, 18 for his alleged involvement in the brutal act.

Confirming the matter, Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Alim of Sonargaon police station said Yamin and Raihan worked at BR Spinning Mill in the Mohestek area of Sonargaon. At one stage, Raihan pushed an air compressor line into Yamin’s rectum when he was on duty at the factory at about 10:00pm.

Later, critically injured Yeamin was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead at about 02:00am.

Earlier, a 10-year-old boy, named Sagar Barman, was killed by pumping air into his body in Rupganj Upazila of Narayanganj.