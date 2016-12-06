3 robbers killed in Meherpur `gunfight`

Three alleged robbers were killed in a `gunfight` with police at Mothmura village of the district`s Gangni upazila early Tuesday.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Anwar Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station, confirmed the news.

He said police conducted a drive at Mothmura village on information that a gang of robbers were taking preparations for committing robbery there. Sensing the presence of law enforcers, the robbers fired at them. Police also retaliated for self defence. At one stage, the miscreants managed to flee, but three bullet-hit bodies were found there dead.

Three policemen also were wounded in the incident. They were admitted to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, he added.

Law enforcers also seized guns, bombs and bullets from the spot.