Abbas-Goyeswar, 16 others relieved of charges

A Dhaka court has relieved 18 people including BNP leader Mirza Abbas and Goyeswar Chandra Roy of the charges in a case filed under Explosive Substances Act with Ramna Police Station in the capital in 2013.

Judge Kamrul Hossain Mollah of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge`s Court passed the order after taking charges into cognisance on Wednesday.

The other BNP leaders who were relieved of the charges are: Amanullah Aman, Barkatullah Bulu, Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Abdus Salam.

Earlier on May 4, Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), also investigation officer (IO) of the case, Akkas Ali pressed charges against eight persons including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, dropping names of Mirza Abbas, Goyeswar and 16 others in the case.

According to the case statement, miscreants set a police vehicle on fire, leaving two constables- Saiful and Ferdous critically burnt, at the capital`s Bangla Motor area on 24 December, 2013. Later, Ferdous was declared dead after he had been rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ramna Police Station Nazmul Islam filed the case over the incident.