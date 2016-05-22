Godfathers rule districts: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that godfathers have been created in districts in the present tenure of the government.

The BNP leader came up with the remark while speaking at a milad mahfil arranged by BNP at its Nayapalton central office in the city on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat on Sunday afternoon.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “Godfathers have been created in districts …they’re least bothered about the customary law. They’re forcing people to obey them as they don’t care them (people) and they don’t have any accountability to them.”

He said that religious leaders are being murdered in the country now as the government has failed to ensure public security. “The country’s majority people are Muslims and indecent remarks are being made repeatedly about their favourite Prophet. This is not secularism!”

Referring to Narayanganj schoolteacher’s humiliation, the BNP leader said that people are making derogatory remarks about Islam under the present government and they are being punished in a ‘godfather style’.