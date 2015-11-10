Rajan, Rakib murders : Death reference at HC

Dhaka: Copies of the verdicts and case documents of the murders of Samiul Islam Rajan in Sylhet and Rakib Hawlader in Khulna have been received by the High Court.

Death sentences issued by trial courts are forwarded as death references to the High Court (HC) for approval.

Appeals against such verdicts have to be filed with the HC within a week of the ruling.

An official of the HC’s death reference wing told bdnews24.com that the documents reached with them around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

HC Additional Registrar (Administration and Judicial) Md Sabbir Faiz told bdnews24.com that the case documents will be finalised before the hearing and the paper-books will be prepared.

On Jul 8 this year, 13-year-old Samiul Alam Rajan was beaten to death at Sylhet’s Kumargaon on theft allegations. In its verdict, the court ordered death for four and sentenced five others to varioues prison terms, including a life sentence for one.

In the Aug 3 murder of 12-year-old Rakib Hawlader in Khulna, a court pronounced death sentences on two persons and handed life imprisonment to another.

HC officials said around 300 death references now await disposal by the High Court.

Source: bdnews24.com